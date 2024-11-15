Anthony Kingsey committed the crime at the office of a supported accommodation agency at the former Riverview Workmen’s Club & Institute building on Newport’s Lower Dock Street.

Elin Morgan, prosecuting, said: “The defendant entered the premises at around 3.40pm.

“He told the victim, ‘I’ve been threatened by drug dealers. My father has given me £500 for a flat but he’s lost it.’

MORE NEWS: Man who smashed mosque window with a brick sentenced

“The care assistant said to him, ‘I’m sorry to hear about that Anthony.’

“The defendant replied, ‘Don’t patronise me you b**** or I’ll cut you up’

“With that he produced a pair of scissors and pointed them at her. The weapon was around 30cm from her.”

After Kingsey was arrested he said to the police he couldn’t remember anything about what had happened because of his “psychosis”.

Miss Morgan told Cardiff Crown Court that the woman said in a victim impact statement that she had been “traumatised and had feared for her life”.

The complainant has suffered from panic attacks as a result of the incident.

Kingsey, 49, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport pleaded guilty on the day of his trial to threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

The offence took place on March 27 last year.

The defendant has four previous convictions for six offences, including one for battery in 2018.

Ross McQuillan-Johnson representing Kingsey said: “He does understand the gravity of the offence.

“The defendant is deeply remorseful and is regretful for his actions.”

His barrister added: “He has been heavily reliant on illicit substances.”

Judge Timothy Petts told Kingsey: “You had taken drugs that day, probably not a good idea given your underlying mental health issues.”

He said the defendant had been assessed as posing a “low risk of reoffending” and there was a “reasonable prospect of rehabilitation” in his case.

He was jailed for 18 months which was suspended for 18 months.

Kingsey must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £200.

The defendant was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact the victim.

He will also have to pay a surcharge.

Before Kingsey left the dock, Judge Petts told him: “You must make sure you stay out of trouble or you will be going inside.”