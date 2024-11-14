A BUSY slip road in Newport will be closed tonight due to roadworks.
The junction 28 slip road onto the M4 motorway heading east at Tredegar Park will be closed between 8pm on Thursday through to 6am on Friday.
Traffic Wales have confirmed that a diversion will be in place at the junction.
🚧 Roadworks 🚧— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) November 14, 2024
📅 14/11 - 15/11 ⌚ 20:00 - 06:00
📍 #M4 J28 Tredegar Park
Eastbound on slip closure. ⛔
Diversion in place. pic.twitter.com/NF6SvqXaXG
The slip road is a busy part of Newport for commuters and the roadworks are likely to cause queues of traffic.
Drivers should allow for more time to drive tonight after 8pm until tomorrow at 6am if heading east from Tredegar.
The junction is most busy during rush hour.
