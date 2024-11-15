Moving home can be a stressful process, and it all starts with making the decision of where to move to.

As you get older this decision becomes even more important. So to help, the experts over at Rest Less have come up with a list of the top 14 best places to retire in the UK.

Introducing the list, the digital community for the over 50s said: "As we get older and move towards retirement, many of us consider settling somewhere that can provide a better quality of life.

"But choosing where to move to can be tricky. For example, should you move to a city, town, or country village?

"Much will depend on how you picture your retirement – and it doesn’t have to mean slowing down if you don’t want to.

"But, no matter where you think you might like to settle, there are some factors that we should all consider.

"Things like property prices, crime rates, amenities, and entertainment can make a huge difference when it comes to enjoying your retirement."

The best places to retire in the UK

The best places to retire in the UK, according to Rest Less, are:

Plymouth York Swansea Sussex Cornwall Belfast The Lake District Norfolk Bristol Cardiff Edinburgh Newcastle-upon-Tyne Glasgow Lincolnshire

The South Wales places among UK's best to retire

Swansea

"If you want to live by the beach and be amongst nature during your retirement, living in or around Swansea might be a smart choice," the experts at Rest Less explained.

The average house price in Swansea is approximately £197,750 which makes it one of the UK's most affordable cities.

While you also have easy access to the "gorgeous" Gower Peninsula and a variety of parks and green spaces.

Cardiff and Swansea are among the top 14 places to retire in the UK, according to Rest Less. (Image: Getty Images) Rest Less continued: "You’ll also be in close proximity to many National Trust attractions, like the manor house and castle ruins at Dinefwr.

"Swansea City itself is friendly and welcoming, and safe. And while there are plenty of pubs, restaurants, and cinemas here, the eye-popping coastline is the main draw.

"So, it’s the perfect place to retire if you want to be somewhere where you can wake up and admire the scenery every morning."

Cardiff

Cardiff is another "attractive city for retirees", according to Rest Less.

The experts said: "As the home of the Welsh national opera, orchestra, theatre, and dance companies, there’s a world of culture waiting to be explored in Cardiff.

"And, with around 150 pubs, you might find you have almost too many options when it comes to going out for a drink!"

As there is so much to see and do, the average house price is a little higher at around £286,840.

And while the Welsh capital is ranked as the 21st most dangerous city in England, Wales and Scotland, Rest Less reports, "it’s safer than many other major cities in the UK".

Rest Less continues: "Cardiff is also well located: in the east, it’s just a short drive across the bridge to Bristol and Southwest England, and in the west, Swansea is only an hour away.

"The gorgeous countryside of the Brecon Beacons, Gower Peninsula, and Wye Valley mean there’s plenty of chances for more rural adventures too."