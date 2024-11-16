Owner Amira has more than 20 years of industry experience, having trained in London, and has spent the past decade assessing learners. Having spent so long in the industry, Amira felt it was time to give something back to the community.

And Haus of Awe does just that, as the stylish salon offers a peaceful environment where people can relax and enjoy some pampering, knowing that their needs will be met by the expert team.

‘People need some luxury,’ said Amira. ‘Haus of Awe is high end in everything that we offer.’

From the moment you step into the spacious salon, tastefully decorated and reminiscent of a spa, you will receive the royal treatment and exceptional customer service. All clients are given a consultation, which allows you to customise your treatment and gives the experienced team the chance to offer their expert advice.

‘Sustainability is so important,’ added Amira. ‘A lot of clients ask for sustainable products and we can deliver. We try to keep everything organic and down to earth.’

Haus of Awe is the only Newport stockist of organic brand Oway, the first professional hair care range based on zero-mile biodynamic extracts, micronised plants, hydrolates and essential oils. Their products offer amazing results, using all natural ingredients, and are all packaged in 100% recyclable glass and aluminium.

Plus, Oway products smell divine, and you’ll notice it the moment you step through the door. Ultimately, Haus of Awe is a place to relax, and feel comfortable. Customer satisfaction is their top priority, with the salon giving a taste of the top London salons right here in Newport.

Haus of Awe offers a range of treatments, styles, and even Japanese head massages. These magical massages help reset the scalp and promote healthy hair growth – and it’s the full package: scalp analysis, treatment, cleanse, and even aftercare.

So, if your hair needs some TLC then look no further than Haus of Awe – welcoming, sustainable, and offering an exceptional level of service you’ll struggle to find elsewhere.

This feature originally appeared in our sister title, Voice.