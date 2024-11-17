The shop - which opened in September this year - is based at Friars Walk shopping centre, Newport, and is the second Cards Direct store in Wales (with the first Welsh one based in Cwmbran).

It’s been really good, and we’ve had great feedback from people coming into the store. Lots of customer have said how Cards Direct is bright and spacious.

It's accessible too, and there’s been a lot of praise about the variety of cards available.

It feels like we have more and more business every day and we’ve had nothing but positive feedback, which is nice.

How does Cards Direct stand out?





Cards Direct is a family-run business and Cards Direct in Newport is the 75th store and the second in Wales.

All of the cards at our stores are made here in Britain and there are such a variety, plus a focus on affordability.

Customers have said how there’s a massive variety here and they love having so much choice.

Any popular products?





The locally produced cards [for any occasion] are popular, along with our balloons.

Our team has all completed balloon training which was really fun. We learnt how to create balloon displays, clusters, and towers.

You can sometimes see our creations around the store which we can sell at a discounted price. Plus, people can create balloon assortments to order.

Feeling festive?





Absolutely! We’ve got loads of Christmas stuff on our shelves. That includes cards, jolly Santas, and personalised items, including books, chocolates, and accessories.

We also stock gift wrap, sweet treats, stocking fillers, and more.

What's it like being part of the Friars Walk family?





I love Friars Walk, especially coming up to Christmas when they put the lights on create an amazing atmosphere.

The management team are lovely and have been great since we opened our doors.

It’s ideal for me and for people who don’t drive too, as it’s right by the bus station.



Find out what's more about Friars Walk online at friarswalknewport.co.uk

This feature originally appeared in our sister title Voice.