The Kingdom Hall on Penkin Hill was opened on November 3 by the Jehovah's Witnesses.

The building was refurbished by volunteers from the 304 Jehovah's Witnesses in the three local congregations, as well as others from the surrounding areas.

The work took four months to complete.

(Image: Mark Sellick)

The building consists of an auditorium with a capacity of 200 people and some facilities.

The history of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Newport began in 1892 when Reginald Miller preached in the local area.

There has been a Kingdom Hall on the Penkin Hill site since 1985 when the current building replaced the Always Fuel Station.

Jehovah's Witnesses have built and refurbished Kingdom Halls worldwide.

A Witness architect working on the design team said: "We want the final result to be a beautiful gift to the community and have a positive influence on other properties in the area."

In the weekly meetings held at these educational centres, Bible instruction and spiritual assistance are provided.

Anyone who wishes can attend.

Entry is free of charge, and no collections are taken.

The meetings in Newport are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings and on Sunday.