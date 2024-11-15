Leuan Davies, 25, from Cwmbran was a user of the class B drug and had also built up a £400 debt from using cocaine on the weekends.

Police found the defendant had three Mr Whip canisters of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas balloons, when they raided his home.

Prosecutor Jason Howells told Newport Crown Court that officers also seized two mobile phones which contained text bombs offering cannabis for sale.

He added: “The defendant was clearly dealing to pay off a drug debt.”

Davies, of Shawley Court, St Dials, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class B drug and possession of class B drug nitrous oxide.

The offences occurred between February and April.

The defendant has eight previous convictions for 17 offences but none that were relevant.

Tom Roberts for Davies said: “He accepts that the messages were sent by him.

“It was for a limited amount of financial gain.”

His barrister added: “He has taken steps to turn his life around.”

Judge Simon Mills told the defendant: “You were running your own small scale cannabis business.

“I’ve been around the criminal courts for a very long time and I know for sure that drugs do not help people like you with the difficulties that you have in any way, shape or form.”

He added: “The drugs don’t work. They’ve just put you here for a start.

“This is the last time the court will take a merciful approach to you.”

Davies was jailed for four months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the community.

The defendant must also pay a victim surcharge.

Before Davies left court, Judge Mills said to him: “You are still a young man with a long way to go.

“You have plenty of opportunity to be a decent member of the community.”