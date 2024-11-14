The health board's successful Gloves R Off campaign has significantly cut the use of non-sterile gloves across healthcare sites in Gwent.

This move not only helps the environment but also drives financial efficiencies for the NHS.

In the broader context, NHS organisations across Wales are working to improve sustainability.

These efforts aim to lower their environmental impact while also enhancing patient care and staff wellbeing.

Wales Climate Week, which coincides with COP29, has seen the Welsh NHS Confederation publish best practice case studies from every NHS organisation in Wales, including the ABUHB initiative.

These case studies highlight how each organisation is contributing to a more sustainable future.

The NHS in Wales has a large carbon footprint and thus has a significant role to play in reducing carbon emissions and promoting the sustainable use of resources.

Every year, the Welsh NHS produces around 600,000 tonnes of waste, and around 85 per cent of this is classified as non-hazardous.

While a portion of this waste is recyclable, a considerable amount is still either incinerated or dumped in landfills.

The Welsh NHS is now taking steps to combat this issue in line with the NHS Wales Decarbonisation Strategic Delivery Plan and the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2016.

In addition to ABUHB's Gloves R Off campaign, other health boards are also making strides in sustainability.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board's Green ICU team has introduced several changes in the Adult Critical Care Unit at University Hospital Wales.

These changes have led to a reduction of two tonnes of plastic waste per year.

Meanwhile, Swansea Bay University Health Board and Velindre University NHS Trust have initiated litter-picking and beekeeping activities.

These initiatives have positively impacted both patient outcomes and staff wellbeing, while also benefiting the environment.

As a vital institution affecting the lives of all Welsh citizens, the NHS is committed to embedding sustainability into all its operations and highlights that the NHS believes sustainability is critical to futureproofing the organisation.