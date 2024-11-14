South Wales Argus
Live: There are delays on the M4 Westbound on these routes

Live: There are delays on the M4 Westbound near Newport

By Chloe Atkinson

  • There are currently delays of seven minutes and increasing on the M4 Westbound between J23A A4810 (Magor Services) and J26 A4051 (Malpas Road).
  • The average speed is 20 mph.

