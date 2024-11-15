A CRIMINAL made more than £500,000 while part of a gang who flooded the streets of Gwent and Gloucestershire with drugs.
Andrew Harris, 50, will have to hand over just a fraction of that amount after he appeared for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing.
The defendant was jailed for five years and seven months in January after he was convicted of drug trafficking offences.
Harris was working with an organised crime group based in Chepstow.
Eight members were sentenced with him earlier this year for dealing various drugs that included cocaine, amphetamine, ketamine and cannabis.
Prosecutor Alexander Greenwood told Harris’ POCA hearing at Cardiff Crown Court that the defendant had benefitted by £503,982.74.
Judge Lucy Crowther heard that there was £79,944.89 in available assets which could be seized by the state.
She ordered Harris, of High Street, Cinderford to pay that amount within three months or spend an extra 12 months in prison.
