GWENT Police are investigating an alleged assault that took place in Caldicot Rugby Club last Saturday night, on November 9.
A witness described the alleged assault as an "unprovoked attack" by a drunk man, who looked to be in his 30s.
The witness claimed that the alleged attackers father also got involved.
Club Secretary Keith Mellens confirmed that Gwent Police are investigating an incident that took place following a private party at the club on Saturday evening.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We have been made aware of an assault at Caldicot Rugby Club on Saturday 9 November and enquiries are ongoing."
Anyone with any information on the alleged assault can contact Gwent Police via their social media DMs, by calling 101 or visiting their website.
