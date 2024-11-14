The cast of the soap shared their “sorrow and joy” as the credits of Doctors rolled which the BBC previously confirmed would end.

The show was about the doctors and staff at a busy Midlands GP practice and has featured famous names including Emilia Clarke, Alison Hammond, Ruthie Henshall, Joe Pasquale, Eddie Redmayne and Sheridan Smith.

Doctors' final episode, titled One Day Like This, sees GPs Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) threatening to resign over the machinations of doctor Graham Elton (Alex Avery) as nurse Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) deals with a woman going into labour who has been tied up.

After over two decades, Doctors won’t be taking any more appointments! To our incredible fans, thank you for joining us through thousands of stories, twists, and heartfelt moments. Your loyalty and love have made every step of this journey worthwhile. Thank you for watching! pic.twitter.com/DrjuQ7JNkQ — BBC Doctors (@BBCDoctors) November 14, 2024

Graham’s plans are foiled by the work of the team including Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), and he leaves calling them “all pathetic”.

Zara then reveals that she “needs Graham’s investment” to keep the practice going, and the staff sign on to partner so they can keep the health centre running, bringing the series to a close for the 276th episode with a happy ending.

It ends with a montage of the cast in the surgery as the video pans out above The Mill Heath Health Centre, and the final credits include the message “So long, and here’s to your health”.

Following the end of the final episode, the crew of Doctors took to social media to share their thoughts, as Lee said that he “woke up today with a mix of sorrow and joy” on the day of the last episode airing on Thursday.

Adding: "It’s been a privilege to work alongside so many talented people and be part of a show that has shaped the TV industry in so many ways."

On X, the soap’s account posted, saying: “After over two decades, Doctors won’t be taking any more appointments!

“To our incredible fans, thank you for joining us through thousands of stories, twists, and heartfelt moments. Your loyalty and love have made every step of this journey worthwhile. Thank you for watching.”

On Instagram, Sarah Moyle, who played the eccentric receptionist Valerie Pitman for around 10 years, wrote: “Farewell @doctorsbbc. What a time we had!!!!”

The BBC blamed the “tough choices” it faced after the licence fee was frozen, as well as “super-inflation in drama production” hiking up the cost of making dramas, for the long-running series being axed.

On Thursday, the BBC is also airing a special Doctors, A Celebration episode, which looks back on 24 years of the programme and had the cast take part in a Bargain Hunt episode.