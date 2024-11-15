As ever, a new host of celebrities will head into the jungle leaving behind the glitz and glam of their usual lifestyles.

Instead, they’ll all don their jungle uniforms, attempt to earn stars to unlock meals and come across a whole host of critters from cockroaches to snakes and more.

While the main show will keep viewers up to date with jungle life including cooking meals, Bushtucker trials, Deals on Wheels challenges and more, Extra Camp is returning for this year’s series, four years after being axed.

Upon its return, it will instead be called I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked and will continue to give viewers inside gossip on the campmates during their time in the jungle.

Who will host I'm A Celebrity...Unpacked?





The hosts are I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!'s 2023 winner Sam Thompson, Joel Dommett and Kemi Rogers, reports the Radio Times.

A spokeswoman for the show said: “Since Extra Camp came off air four years ago, the conversation and engagement around I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues to grow across all social media platforms.

“This new ITV2 companion show will bring together all those conversations in one place, to give viewers the ultimate IAC destination for all of their news, gossip and behind-the-scenes fun around TV’s biggest entertainment show”, reports The Sun.

How to watch I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Unpacked

If you can’t get enough of jungle life through the screen, you can tune in for extra gossip after each I’m A Celebrity episode.

The spin-off show I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked will air immediately after each I’m A Celebrity episode.

However, those watching I’m A Celebrity will need to switch channels from ITV1 to ITV2 to catch all the action.

The start times vary as the main show finishes at different times each night but viewers can switch to ITV2 after an episode and know they can get another slice of jungle life.