Emergency services were called to deal with an incident at Newport Riverfront (Image: NQ) A spokesperson for Gwent Police stated: “We received two separate concern-for-safety reports – one at around 5.35pm and the other at around 5.55pm – near the River Usk in Newport on Thursday 14 November.”

“Officers attended, alongside members of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA).”

“Two men were brought to safety and there were no reports of any injuries.”