LEA FORWARD, 32, of Ferncroft Way, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance and driving while using a handheld mobile phone.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight penalty points.

ARUN JOHNSON, 26, of East Dock Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

ZOE ROGERS, 31, of Hampden Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

LEE DUPON, 42, of Howard Close, Newport must pay £376 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 21, 2023.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

CHARLENE ARVANDI, 54, of Old Bridge Court, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

TERENCE GIBELLI, 77, of Nant Y Cwm, Llanhilleth must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 40mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

COREY LEWIS, 33, of Regent Street, Llanhilleth must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

TASLEEM ABBAS, 36, of Dolphin Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.

JAIME WILLIAMS, 37, of Pengam Road, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding in a rear passenger seat of a motor vehicle on a road while failing to wear a seat belt.