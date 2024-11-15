South Wales Argus
LIVE: Crash reported on 'The Tumble' road between Abergavenny and Blaenavon

Live

Crash near Abergavenny on Tumble road (B4246)

Gwent Police
Traffic
Abergavenny
Blaenavon
By Tristan Rees

  • There was a crash last night on 'The Tumble' road (the B4246 between Abergavenny & Keepers pond, Blaenavon). Emergency services are on the scene. The road is currently closed. Police are telling drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

