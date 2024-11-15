South Wales Argus
As it happened: Man in hospital after crash near Blaenavon

Summary

Keepers road reopened after crash on B4246 near Blaenavon

By Tristan Rees

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A man is in hospital after a single-vehicle crash last night near Keepers Pond on 'The Tumble' road (the B4246 between Abergavenny & Keepers pond, Blaenavon). Police have confirmed the road has now been reopened.

