Known as the Beaver Moon, the full moon isn’t expected to be quite as bright as last month’s Hunter’s supermoon, but it will still provide a stunning spectacle for keen stargazers.

However, you will want to check the weather forecast for your area, as clouds could obscure your view of the supermoon.

It is expected to rise in the UK at about 3.30pm, but will be able to be viewed in all its stunning glory at 9.28pm, when it is expected to be at its brightest.

Royal Museums Greenwich explains: “There is disagreement over the origin of November's beaver moon name.

“Some say it comes from Native Americans setting beaver traps during this month, while others say the name comes from the heavy activity of beavers building their winter dams.

“Another name is the frost moon.”

Royal Museum Greenwich say: “As long as there aren't too many clouds, the full Moon will be an unmistakable white orb in the sky.

“This is a good opportunity to use a small telescope or a pair of binoculars to see the Moon's detailed surface, or even try taking a few interesting moon photos.

“However, you can see the Moon perfectly well with just your eyes.

“Seeing moonrise just after sunset or moonset just before sunrise will be an impressive sight as the Moon will appear enormous compared to the surrounding landscape.

“This is due to an optical illusion. During moonrise, the Moon looks bigger than it is because our brain doesn’t understand that the sky is a dome.

“It falsely projects things near the horizon to appear larger than they actually are.”