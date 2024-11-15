Government figures released by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) have revealed that 318,834 claimants have had their benefits stopped up to the end of September as they failed to move over to Universal Credit.

That figure is up from 284,660 at the end of August. It is part of a process known as managed migration.

People claiming one of six ‘legacy benefits’ have been receiving letters asking them to move over to Universal Credit.

The process, known as managed migration, is gradually notifying claimants of the legacy benefits of the changes.

The migration notice must be responded to promptly, with the DWP saying people will have three months to claim Universal Credit or risk losing their benefit entitlements.

The deadline for responding will be stated on your letter.

The process affects people claiming six types of support:

Child Tax Credit

Housing Benefit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Working Tax Credit

Between July 2022 and September 30, 2024, the DWP have issued 1.4 million migration notices to benefit claimants.

The move may well have an impact on the amount of money those currently on legacy benefits receive, with some finding themselves better off and some finding themselves worse off.

However, top up payments will be available for eligible claimants whose payments are reduced as a result of the change.

The top up payments will continue until the claimant’s Universal Credit entitlement matches the amount they were receiving on legacy benefits.

The DWP guidance says: "On Universal Credit, most people will be entitled to the same amount they received from their previous benefits or more.

“If the amount you are entitled to on your existing benefits is more than you will get on Universal Credit, a top-up is available. This is called transitional protection.

"You can only get this top-up if you have received a Migration Notice letter from DWP and claim by the deadline date on your letter. If your circumstances change before you make your claim, this may affect the amount you get.

“You should claim as soon as possible to make sure the amount you are currently entitled to can be protected. Any transitional protection you receive as part of your Universal Credit claim may stop if you have a change in circumstances once you've made your claim."