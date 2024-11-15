The popular ITV reality show returns for a 25th season on Sunday (November 17) and will once again be hosted by BAFTA Award winning comic duo Ant and Dec.

Campmates will face their fears in a range of challenges and bushtucker trials all in an attempt to be crowned king/queen of the jungle.

The official lineup for I'm a Celebrity 2024 has been confirmed by ITV with celebrities including McFly's Danny Jones, Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall and former X Factor judge and N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos.

Most people will know that I'm a Celebrity is filmed in Australia. But do you know exactly where? Let us show you...

Where is I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here 2024 filmed?





The UK version of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here has been filmed in a number of different locations since the first series back in 2002.

The first series, won by Radio DJ Tony Blackburn, was filmed at King Ranch (officially El Rancho del Rey) in Kooroomool, near Tully, Queensland, in Australia, according to National World.

That was the only time that site was used before the ITV show moved to its current filming location in New South Wales (NSW).

Filming for I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here 2024 will take place in Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah, NSW (located right by the Queensland border), according to The Sun.

The camp, where the celebrities stay during their time on the show, when they're not out doing the trials, is located in Dungay Creek (NSW).

These are the locations ITV has used for the filming of the show since series 2 in 2003, apart from a two-year stint in 2020 and 2021 when the show took place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid restrictions.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here 2024 start date

The first episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 will air on ITV1, STV and ITVX on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm.

The remainder of the series will be broadcast nightly on ITV1, STV and ITVX at 9pm, followed by I'm a Celebrity...Unpacked on ITV2 and ITVX.