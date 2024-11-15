Those visiting the city tomorrow can expect live music, fairground rides and celebrity guests, the official switching on of Newport’s city centre Christmas lights and a fireworks display between 2pm and 5.30pm.

The main stage will be based at the junction of Charles Street and Commercial Street.

More than 10,000 people were in attendance last year and the council anticipate similar numbers this year.

Musical acts will be on stage during the day and there will be fairground rides along High Street and the riverfront, and the event will culminate with the Christmas lights switch-on at 5.15pm followed by the fireworks display at 5.30pm.

The day also marks the start of free parking on Saturdays in council-owned car parks in the city centre, which runs until December 31.

Councillor Dimitri Batrouni, leader of Newport City Council, said: “Newport’s Countdown to Christmas is a showstopping event in the city’s calendar. It’s always amazing to see so many people in the city centre, coming together to mark the start of the festive season.

“This year we’re going bigger and better with our Festive Newport campaign. Working with our partners, including Newport Now, we are making sure Christmas 2024 will be a cracker with free parking, ice skating, markets, entertainment, food and more!”

For more information, you can check the council's website.