A Pontypool man is in hospital after a crash last night (Thursday, November 14) near Keepers Pond on 'The Tumble' road between Abergavenny and Blaenavon.
The crash happened at around 10.20pm last night on the B4246, a hilly road between Abergavenny and Blaenavon.
Paramedics took the man to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
He was the only one involved in the crash.
The road is still currently closed and has been all night. The police are trying to recover the man's car, a Peugeot.
Police are telling drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Officers dealt with a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the B4246 near Keeper's Pond, Blaenavon, at around 10.20pm on Thursday, November 14.
"The ambulance service attended and the driver of the Peugeot car, a man from the Pontypool area, was taken to hospital for treatment.
"The man's condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. The B4246 between Abergavenny and Keeper's Pond, Blaenavon, remains closed at this time to allow for the recovery of the car."
