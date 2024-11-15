Here we bring you five events from music to fairs and fitness sessions that are coming up in the next week.

Walking Basketball

Walking basketball takes place in Newport every Wednesday (Image: Newport Aces Basketball Club)

Every Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm, St Josephs R.C High School hosts a walking basketball session.

The Newport Aces Basketball Club invites those aged 35 and over to participate in this low-impact version of the usually fast and furious sport.

The sessions are designed for all skill levels and abilities, whether you want to boost your fitness, meet new people, or just try something new.

No experience is necessary.

For more information, contact newport.acesbc@gmail.com.

Quireboys

Quireboys (Image: Gigantic Tickets)

Music lovers can look forward to a performance from the Quireboys on Sunday, November 17, at the Corn Exchange.

The band, featuring founding frontman Spike and guitarist Luke Morley from Thunder, will be playing as part of their UK tour to promote their new album "Wardour Street."

After a busy start to the year with multiple sold-out shows and festival appearances, the Quireboys are set to entertain Newport.

Tickets are priced at £28 and doors open at 7.30pm.

Christmas Bazaar

Newport Cathedral will be hosting a Christmas bazaar on Saturday, November 16, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

This free admission event will feature a variety of stalls selling books, ornaments, bric-a-brac, and cakes.

There will also be a raffle, refreshments, and the cathedral's shop will be open.

It's an ideal opportunity to explore this historic building and perhaps find a unique gift or two.

South Wales Country Music Festival

The Corn Exchange will be transformed into a mini Nashville on Saturday, November 16, for the third annual South Wales Country Music Festival.

Attendees can expect a day filled with fun photoshoots, traders, and a line-up of great country music artists.

The line-up includes Gary Quinn, Jeremy McComb, Matt Hodges, The Leylines, Kier, Lianne Kaye, and Mikala Fredriksson.

Les Mills Experience

The Les Mills Experience will be in Newport (Image: Eventbrite)

Fitness enthusiasts may want to check out the Les Mills Experience on Sunday, November 16, at ICC Wales.

The event, featuring a number of different workout sessions, begins at 9am with Les Mills Functional Strength.

There are numerous other sessions throughout the day, including Bodypump, Les Mills Core, and Bodycombat.

There is also a cycle studio offering RPM and Les Mills Sprint classes as well as pilates and bodyattack.

Tickets for the event cost £20.