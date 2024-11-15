A PROVISIONAL trial date has been fixed in the case of a man accused of having underage sex with a girl during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Shaun Lampitt , 51, from Newport has been charged with four counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Paul Hobson set the trial to start on December 1 next year with the case expected to last five days.

Lampitt has not entered any pleas.

The defendant, who is on conditional bail, is due to appear in court for a hearing on November 29.