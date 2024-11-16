The Tredegar Arms reopened under new management in August 2023, with landlord Nick Baneswell taking the reins of the beloved community pubs which has become known as an asset among locals.

The pub has a regular lunchtime clientele, and are popular for their homemade evening meals, with their Sunday roasts a particular highlight and point of pride.

The atmosphere is allegedly one of the best in the community, and Mr Baneswell says this is because they value the feedback and input from customers, and have customised their drink selections to ensure there is something for everyone to enjoy, with the range of lagers being very popular among customers.

The Tredegar Arms has a variety of food and drink for everyone (Image: Supplied) Food is served five days a week, with breakfast and light lunches served Wednesday to Saturday 10am until 2pm and evening meals from 5pm to 9pm, while the ever-popular Sunday roasts are available 12pm to 4pm every weekend.

The Tredegar Arms regularly has live entertainment from singers every Saturday night from 9pm until close, and have even had a few popular repeat artists.

However, Mr Baneswell and his team are always keen to support as many new artists as possible to keep the entertainment fresh and exciting for the community, with this weekend's entertainment coming from a Rag n Bone Man tribute act.

The Tredegar Arms proudly supports local artists, including Newport comedy band Goldie Lookin Chain (Image: Supplied) Alongside this, the pub also has two screens for watching most live sports, or any programmes that are requested by customers.

A particular high point for the pub was bringing the community together to support the team in the Six Nations earlier this year, while offering plenty of free food at halftime during matches.

The Tredegar Arms is "very pleased" to be a family-friendly pub, welcoming both little ones and four-legged friends.

The Tredegar Arms is a proudly-family friendly pub (Image: Supplied) During kitchen hours, a children's menu is on offer, as well as smaller portions of the popular Sunday roasts.

They have also recently added outdoor toys for children to enjoy in the beer garden and their indoor 'kids' corner offering a range of activities.

All dogs are welcome throughout the pub, and the team frequently have snacks available inside to keep pets happy.

Mr Baneswell, who has worked at the pub for just over a year, says his favourite thing about his role is the local community.

He said: "Working with the community gives me so much joy. Just knowing that you're doing a job that a lot can’t do.

"It's been great to see the pub strengthen so much in the past year after a lot of dedication and hard work.

"I recently signed a five year lease to give the residents some security knowing the pub will be here for a while. I'd encourage people to always come support your local - the old saying is use it or lose it."