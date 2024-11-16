Some locals who live in the area nearby have said they have been struggling to breathe as a result of these fumes which are still hanging around nearly a week after the fire.

One resident who regularly pops into the local supermarket told the Argus they have tried to report and raise awareness of the fumes and the issues they could be causing.

They said: "I've spent hours over the past few days trying to report the fumes which can still be smelt inside Tesco.

"I live right nearby, so it's my local shop, and my eyes were watering within seconds of going near it. I could even taste the fumes and left pretty quickly."

The primary concern of many who have noticed the fumes remaining a problem is that of the children and elderly members of the community who might be impacted.

One resident said: "It's just awful and could have a really big impact on these people. I'm just so worried about them, and the shop staff who must be breathing in these fumes regularly.

"I can stay away from the area myself, so it's not just about me - I'm concerned for the others in the community.

"I'm thinking of those who must be breathing in a lungful every day, like the police who are standing guard at the doors.

"I'm just trying to be mindful of the dangers of the fumes and the smell of burning plastics that comes with it.

"I hope that the fire service and other emergency services can do something about it because this can't be good for anyone!"

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they are part of a multi-agency response to the fire in Abergavenny on Sunday, November 10.

A spokesperson said: "Crews continue to work within a re inspection schedule to monitor the incident, and our attendance at the scene is to be expected as part of this monitoring process.

"Cordons have been established within the area to ensure public and community safety, SWFRS has engaged with businesses in conjunction with the local authority and Gwent Police, and will continue to work with partners over the coming days."

Monmouthshire County Council announced late on Wednesday that the road closures currently in place around the site of the fire would be remaining in place until further notice.