Newport Bridge, also known as Town Bridge, was closed off to pedestrians and other users for three evenings this week due to a television crew being on scene for filming purposes.

One eyewitness told the Argus that on Sunday evening they spotted a film crew around the bridge and were instructed that they could not walk home over their usual route of the bridge.

The eyewitness said: "I was walking home on Sunday evening just before 7pm and saw that the red Newport Bridge had been shut off for pedestrians and traffic due to filming.

"There was lots of equipment around, including a large blue crane which appeared to be part of the whole production near the Red Wave sculpture by the Riverfront, just off the bridge."

Filming equipment was seen near Newport Bridge this week as it was closed off to pedestrians (Image: NQ)

As a result of the bridge closure, she and her family had to walk down to the white footbridge near the University of South Wales' Newport campus building, and cross over using this bridge before using a number of smaller back streets to find their way home near the cenotaph on Clarence Place.

At the time, the eyewitness did not know what the filming was for, but it was later confirmed by production team crew members that the television show being produced was Doctor Who.

According to the eyewitness, she went back out after having seen the crew and spoke to one of the team, who not only confirmed the reason behind the bridge closure but also told her that the bridge would be closed off in the evenings for another few days.

Another eyewitness told the Argus later in the week, on Tuesday evening, that they had been stopped from travelling over the Newport Bridge due to the ongoing filming taking place.

Newport has a long history as a filming location for Doctor Who (Image: File) Doctor Who has a long history with Wales as a filming location, with the latest series of the rebooted show that aired on television, series 14, having been filmed in 13 locations across the country, with four of those locations in Newport and the wider community of Gwent.

The show is set to return to our screens for a Christmas Special in 2024 before a new series in 2025.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is set to return for his second series as the Fifteenth Doctor, alongside Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday from the previous series, and Varada Sethu as additional companion Belinda Chandra.

Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan is set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special.

The BBC Press Office were approached for comment, but did not respond.