Ryan Walker, 28, of Tewkesbury Walk, Newport pleaded guilty to the offence which happened in the city on January 6.

The defendant was handed a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates’ Court with the 12-day mental health treatment requirement to take place as a non-residential patient.

Walker will also have to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was ordered to pay £684 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

The defendant was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order not to contact his mother.