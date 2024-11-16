A MAN who threatened to petrol bomb his mother’s car has been sentenced to a mental health treatment order.
Ryan Walker, 28, of Tewkesbury Walk, Newport pleaded guilty to the offence which happened in the city on January 6.
The defendant was handed a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates’ Court with the 12-day mental health treatment requirement to take place as a non-residential patient.
Walker will also have to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was ordered to pay £684 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
The defendant was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order not to contact his mother.
