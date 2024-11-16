On Friday morning, there was a film crew in the Kingsway underground car park filming a show which will be 4-part series on the BBC.

The film crew did not tell the Argus what show was being filmed but they confirmed there was a car chase scene, which was shot in the car park under the shopping centre.

There has been some rumours that it may be a Doctor Who filming.

Doctor Who has filmed several scenes across South Wales.

Most recently, Newport Bridge was closed for filming of the show.

The bridge was being used for filming the Doctor Who show for most nights of this week.

However, it not known if the filming at the Kingsway centre car park is connected to this.