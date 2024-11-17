A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
THOMAS REGAN, 22, of Gwalia Terrace, Blaina must pay £407 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a front door on May 17.
ROBERT SATHERLEY, 41, of Pine Grove, Duffryn, Newport must pay £280 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
MOHAMMED RAHMAN, 27, of Penallta Road, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
PAUL BROWN, 55, of Sullivan Circle, Newport must pay £280 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
JOANNA SKOWRONSKA, 34, of Woodland Terrace, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £476 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.
CLIVE DAVIES, 59, of Harford Street, Sirhowy, Tredegar must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
MAHMOOD ALI, 58, of Pinnell Place, Newport must pay £175 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
PETER CHRISTENSEN, 54, of Canon Lane, Caerwent, Monmouthshire must pay £534 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
TADESSE GOITOM, 32, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
Their driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
SUMNIMA YONGYA, 28, of Waun Road, Cwmbran must pay £290 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
Their driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
