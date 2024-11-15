The organized crime group was responsible for supplying class A drugs across southern Wales.

Operation Solidago was a protracted investigation into widespread drug distribution in the Southern Wales region.

The operation was led by Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for southern Wales and initially focused on the activities of Tufial Akthar of Roath, Cardiff.

On August 24, 2021, Akthar met with Jamie Davies, Rhydian Charles, and Grant Clarke.

Davies, Charles and Clarke had travelled from Llanelli to meet with Akthar in Cardiff.

During their meeting, Davies took a kilogram of cocaine from Akthar and placed it in Clarke’s car.

Clarke was stopped by police a short time later on his way back to Llanelli and the cocaine was seized.

In the days prior to the meeting, there had been many significant telephone calls between Davies and two further crime group members, Ethan James and Dominic Isaacs.

Throughout September and October 2021, there were significant telephone calls between Akthar and a known drug supplier from London, Khadar Mire.

On September 29, Mire travelled to Cardiff and met Akthar, his partner Aurelia Sterian and Abdi Dualeh.

They went to a flat Sterian had rented for a few days and were seen carrying laden holdalls into the building.

On November 22, Hafiz Aslam, who was used as a drugs courier by Akthar, drove to an area of London which was covered by the same post code as Mire’s home address.

Aslam was stopped by police on his return journey to Wales and found to be in possession of 4.5 kilograms of heroin.

The heroin (Image: South Wales Police) On December 3, there were significant telephone calls between Akthar, Dualeh, and a further individual, Mohamoud Goth.

Akthar arranged for Dualeh to attend Goth’s address on the same day.

There was also contact between Akthar and Leighton Morris, a heroin customer from Briton Ferry.

Morris was observed arriving at Goth’s address and joining him in his vehicle for a short time. They then went their separate ways.

Morris was stopped by police on his way back to Briton Ferry with half a kilogram of heroin in his possession.

On December 14, Akthar and Goth were arrested. Goth’s flat was found to contain a weighing scale, small plastic bags, a quantity of cutting agent and large amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.

A search of Akthar’s house uncovered £500 cash, a money counting machine, a set of scales with traces of cocaine and heroin on them and expensive jewellery including Cartier and Rolex watches.

The Rolex watches (Image: South Wales Police) Tufial Akthar, (also known as Mohamed Ali), 41, of Roath, Cardiff was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Akthar was sentenced to an additional eight years and four months for using the encrochat encrypted communication service.

A total of 5.25 kilograms of heroin and 1.5 kilograms of cocaine were seized as part of Operation Solidago.

The total street value of the drugs recovered, which was just a snapshot of what the organised crime group were trading, is estimated to be between £157,510 and £219,680.

Khadar Mire, 37, of Lewisham, London was sentenced to 15 years and four months in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Ethan James, 29, of Llanelli, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Abdi Dualeh, 29, of Cardiff Bay, Cardiff, was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Mohamoud Goth, 39, of Lakeside, Cardiff was sentenced to nine years and two months in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Jamie Davies, 30, of Llanelli, was sentenced to eight years in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Leighton Morris, 53, of Britton Ferry was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Dominic Isaacs, 34, of Newport was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Grant Clarke, 29, of Gorseinon was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for possession of a class A drug with intent to supply – cocaine.

Hafiz Aslam, 36, of Old St Mellons, Cardiff, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of a class A drug with intent to supply – heroin.

Rhydian Charles, 27, of Llanelli, was sentenced to four years and five months in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Aurelia Sterian, 28, of Roath, Cardiff, was given a community order.

Andrew Jones, KC for the prosecution, said: “This was a complex investigation involving experienced criminals with a knowledge of police tactics.

“However, the police have worked tirelessly to gather compelling evidence of their wrongdoing.”

Detective Inspector Andrew Gibbins, of Tarian, said: “Operation Solidago is an excellent example of how determined police officers can utilise multiple resources and tactics to take down those who pedal drugs to the most vulnerable in our communities.

“This was a large-scale investigation, and I would like to thank all who were involved in this outcome.”