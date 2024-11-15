Ben Wong, 31, was the leader of a gang from Abertillery who used his 42-year-old friend Nigel Gravenor’s home to cut drugs.

Three other men Adam Brimble, 40, Gareth Powell, 37, and Cameron Lawson-Coles, 22, were recruited by Wong, Nigel Fryer, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court.

He said: “This defendant sold commercial quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

“Wong created a small network below him with couriers, custodians, enforcers and runners.

“The defendant had a dedicated drugs line and was selling to end users in Blaenau Gwent and Bristol.

“On occasions, intimidation was deployed to recover debts.”

Gwent Police recovered evidence of a phone message of Gravenor using threats of violence when trying to collect a drug debt.

It read: “Frog, sort the money or you are having a punch.”

Brimble, a hospital porter at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, was the gang’s “jack of all trades”.

It was a catastrophic mistake by Powell which triggered the investigation into the five’s downfall.

He left a Facebook page open containing drug-related messages after returning a work laptop to his former employers when he lost his job.

The ball was set rolling when the HR department contacted the police.

Lawson-Coles worked as a courier and made runs to Bristol.

Emily Evans representing Wong said his parents had been drug users and his father had spent his life in and out of prison.

Gareth Williams for Gravenor told the court his client had played a “peripheral” role.

Brimble’s barrister Harry Baker said he had worked for the NHS throughout the Covid pandemic.

Peter Donnison representing Powell said his client had started taking drugs following his brother’s “tragic death in a car accident”.

Lawson-Coles’ lawyer Sarah Jenkins said the defendant has stopped taking class A drugs.

Judge Lucy Crowther told Wong: “You were at the top of the business.

“Your behaviour was driven by your additions to drugs, alcohol and gambling.”

He had previous convictions for trafficking class B drugs.

The five defendants all pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs.

Wong, of Andrews Terrace, Llanhilleth was jailed for eight years and four months for conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Gravenor, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery was sent to prison for 33 months for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Brimble, of Cwm Cottage Road, Abertillery was jailed for two years, suspended for 21 months, for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Powell, of Attlee Avenue, Abertillery was sent to prison for 22 months, suspended for 21 months, for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Lawson-Coles, of Hill Crest View, Cwmtillery, Abertillery was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Brimble must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, Powell a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and Lawson-Coles must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendants are due to face a proceeds of crime hearing at a date to be fixed next year.

After sentence, PC Owen Furlong, the officer in the case, said: “The principal organised crime member, Ben Wong, preyed on and took advantage of the vulnerabilities of others while boasting about claiming benefits and not needing to work.”