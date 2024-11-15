South Wales Argus
Live - Newborn baby rushed to hospital after crash

Live - delays expected as crash closes busy road

By Elen Johnston

  • The Lon-Y-Llyn road in Caerphilly has closed following a crash.
  • Emergency services are attending the incident and the public are asked to find alternative routes.

