Live - Newborn baby rushed to hospital after crash

Live Live - delays expected as crash closes busy road Road closure Emergency Traffic Caerphilly By Elen Johnston Share The Lon-Y-Llyn road in Caerphilly has closed following a crash. Emergency services are attending the incident and the public are asked to find alternative routes. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here