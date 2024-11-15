The cinema will be showing a number of concert films and theatre productions over the coming months.

This weekend, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration will be shown on November 16, followed by a screening of Kiss Me, Kate: The Musical from November 17.

In December, André Rieu's Christmas Concert: Gold and Silver will be shown from December 7, followed by the Royal Ballet & Opera's Cinderella from December 10, and The Nutcracker from December 17.

Charlie McLeod, general manager of Vue Cwmbran, said: "We’ve got a fantastic line-up of event cinema coming to Vue, arriving directly from the best theatres in the world.

"Whether it’s the re-telling of a classic or a brand-new show, there’s something for everyone of all tastes."

For more information or to book tickets, visit the Vue website.