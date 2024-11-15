Cinemagoers and music fans in Cwmbran will have a lot to look forward to at the town's Vue.
The cinema will be showing a number of concert films and theatre productions over the coming months.
This weekend, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration will be shown on November 16, followed by a screening of Kiss Me, Kate: The Musical from November 17.
In December, André Rieu's Christmas Concert: Gold and Silver will be shown from December 7, followed by the Royal Ballet & Opera's Cinderella from December 10, and The Nutcracker from December 17.
Charlie McLeod, general manager of Vue Cwmbran, said: "We’ve got a fantastic line-up of event cinema coming to Vue, arriving directly from the best theatres in the world.
"Whether it’s the re-telling of a classic or a brand-new show, there’s something for everyone of all tastes."
