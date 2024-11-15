Recipients of Universal Credit, Child Benefit, Personal Independence Payments (PIP), Pension Credit and more will all see their regular payments increase from April.

It was confirmed in the Budget last month that most benefit payments would be rising in line with inflation.

For the majority of benefit recipients, that will result in a 1.7 per cent increase in payments from April.

Though Pension Credit recipients will see a 4.1 per cent increase in payments, which mirrors the boost to State Pension payments guaranteed by the Triple Lock.

These are the benefits that usually rise in line with inflation:

Attendance allowance

Employment and support allowance

Housing benefit

Income support

Industrial injuries disablement benefit

Jobseeker's allowance

Maternity allowance

Personal independence payment

Statutory maternity/paternity/adoption/shared parental pay

Statutory sick pay

Tax credits

Universal credit

Universal Credit claimants receive £420 boost in Budget

More than a million households in receipt of Universal Credit will benefit from changes to the system announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in the Budget.

Ms Reeves announced that Labour will be lowering the cap on deductions that can be taken from benefit payments by up to £420 a year.

It is estimated that the change will benefit around 1.2 million households across the country, including 700,000 families with children.

Making the announcement during the Budget, the Chancellor said: "I can today announce that we are introducing a new Fair Repayment Rate to reduce the level of debt repayments that can be taken from a household’s Universal Credit payment each month from 25 per cent to 15 per cent of their standard allowance.

"This means that 1.2 million of the poorest households will keep more of their award each month lifting children out of poverty and those who benefit will gain an average of £420 a year."

The new Fair Repayment Rate will come into force in April 2025, with the deductions cap set at 15 per cent as opposed to 25 per cent.

This is money the government can take off a Universal Credit claimant's allowance to help them make debt repayments.

These deductions can cover a range of debts, including benefit advances, historical overpayments of child tax credits, rent and council tax arrears.

They are deducted from claimant's Universal Credit standard allowance each month until the debt is paid off, but many have complained it puts vulnerable people into severe hardship.

While this may take longer to repay debts, it could be a lifeline to some of the poorest households, already struggling with spiralling costs.