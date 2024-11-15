The likes of Coleen Rooney and Coronation Street's Alan Halsall are among the campmates being thrown into the Australian jungle for the next few weeks.

They will be seeing if they have what it takes to be crowned the next King or Queen of the popular ITV series.

The stars will be once again wearing their famous red trousers and shorts, along with blue t-shirts, khaki shirts and jungle hats, also known as the ‘Akubra Snowy River Hat’.

An iconic trio is entering the Jungle with all the gossip from down under… Join @joeldommett with @SamThompsonUK and @KemiRodgers straight after the main show on 17th Nov for #ImACeleb Unpacked 🌴📦 pic.twitter.com/ED69paLQgy — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) October 29, 2024

I'm a Celebrity's 'Dr Bob' reveals shocking reason campmates wear red socks

But have you ever wondered why the celebrities wear red socks? You might think it’s because a classic white pair will show every speck of dirt as they live outdoors.

Yet former I’m a Celebrity medic Bob McCarron who is also known as ‘Dr Bob’ has revealed the disgusting reason why endless red socks are seen in the camp.

Speaking about a previous series, Bob told Woman’s Own that during the show, contestants are likely to be bitten by all sorts of bugs and creepy crawlies.

To stop viewers from being able to see the splatter of blood on them, celebrities are required to wear red socks.

Every winner of I'm A Celeb through the years

Bob also explained other health issues he came across during his time on I'm a Celebrity.

Previously, he told the spin-off series Extra Camp on ITV2: "Most people think of fungus as mushrooms but we have problems with the cast every year – especially women growing fungus on certain body parts [breasts]."

"I’ve been instructing them to use the shower and personal hygiene a little bit more often,” as reported by Cosmopolitan Magazine.

See the line-up for I’m a Celebrity 2024

Danny Jones (McFly)

Oti Mabuse (former Strictly Come Dancing professional)

Jane Moore (Loose Women star and Sun columnist)

Dean McCullough (BBC Radio 1 presenter)

Tulisa (N-Dubz)

Barry McGuigan (Irish boxing promoter and former professional boxer)

Melvin Odoom (BBC Radio 1 DJ and television presenter)

Alan Halsall (Coronation Street’s Tyrone Dobbs)

Coleen Rooney (footballer Wayne Rooney’s wife)

GK Barry (presenter and YouTuber)

What time does I’m a Celebrity start?





I’m a Celeb will start on ITV1 and ITVX from 9pm on Sunday (November 17).