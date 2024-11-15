Right at Home Cardiff and Newport, along with its sister branch Right at Home Bridgend & Vale of Glamorgan, took home two awards and a highly commended award at the ceremony in Cardiff last week.

The team, which provides care and support to older and disabled adults living in their own homes, were given the Three R’s accolade for their commitment to recruiting, retaining, and recognising talented care professionals across the region.

Right at Home Cardiff and Newport was highly commended in the Care Employer Award for their dedication to fostering a nurturing working environment that empowers staff and encourages growth and collaboration.

Nicola Langdon, registered manager at Right at Home Bridgend & Vale of Glamorgan, was honoured with the Care Assessor Award.

This title recognises those in the care sector responsible for building person-centred care plans.

Ms Langdon was praised for ensuring the needs and preferences of each client they support are met.

Joe Guishard, owner of Right at Home Cardiff, Newport, Bridgend & Vale of Glamorgan, said: "I am extremely proud of my team.

"This is an absolutely fantastic achievement, especially given that the competition for the awards was incredibly high.

"To walk away with two awards and a highly commended accolade is simply brilliant.

"We can’t wait for the National Awards in 2025."

The national Great British Care Awards will take place in March 2025, in the ICC in Birmingham and all regional winners will be up for awards.