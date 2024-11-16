New Lahore Indian is one of the longest running eateries in Newport, having first been opened in 1961.

The restaurant is well-known for its slew of awards, including Best Takeaway Food in Newport for 2024 in May, and their commitment to providing good food shines through in manager Rizwan Shahid's aims to maintain their restaurant's reputation for excellence and specialty dishes.

The business now has another reason to celebrate after Restaurant Guru, the online food critic which awarded them Best Takeaway Food in Newport earlier this year, gave them the 'Recommended' award for the second year running earlier this month.

The news was shared on their Facebook page on Monday, November 11, with a post that read: "Once again we have been honoured to be awarded with “Recommended on Restaurant Guru 2024”.

"A huge thank you to all our customers and friends for your continuous love and support."

This is the fourth award that New Lahore has won in the last two years alone, as alongside the Best Takeaway Food in Newport from Restaurant Guru in May, they also won the 'Recommended' award in 2023, to go with their win with TripAdvisor's Traveller's Choice that same year.

Manager Rizwan previously told the Argus when they were recognised by Restaurant Guru earlier this year: "It feels rewarding and validating to receive recognition for the hard work and dedication providing excellent food and service to the community.

"We would like to sincerely thank all our customers and friends who have supported us throughout the years. Also we look forward to the many awards which will hopefully be obtained in the future from the continuous love and support from you guys."

According to Rizwan, their authentic Indian and Bangladeshi flavours and traditional cooking methods are a big reason why they are so popular among locals and tourists alike, shown particularly within the speciality dishes they have become so well-known for.

He said: "The experience and expertise of the team contribute to the consistent quality and unique tastes throughout every dish cooked.

"These dishes showcase the rich and diverse flavours of South Asian cuisine."

The New Lahore is open six days a week, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 5-11pm and Friday and Saturday 5pm-12am at 145 Lower Dock Street, Kingsway Centre in Newport.