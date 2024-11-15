The crash took place at around 2.15pm on Friday November 15 on Lon-y-Llyn Road in Caerphilly.

A newborn baby which was in one of the cars involved was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, in a statement on the incident, said:

“We received a report of a road traffic collision in Lon-y-Llyn Road, Caerphilly at around 2.15pm on Friday 15 November.

"Officers attended and the collision involved two cars.

"A newborn baby, which was in one of the cars, will be taken to hospital as a precaution.

"The incident is ongoing."

At 2.47pm, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Gwent Police said:

“Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Lon Y Llyn.

“The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.”