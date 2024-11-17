A MAN caught growing 53 cannabis plants has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Simon Hobbs, 47, of Davies Drive, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug.

The offence occurred on June 12 last year, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

He was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

(Image: Gwent Police raided the property in June 2023. CPS Wales) Hobbs has to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

District Judge Sophie Toms ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis plants.

 