A MAN caught growing 53 cannabis plants has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Simon Hobbs, 47, of Davies Drive, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug.
The offence occurred on June 12 last year, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
He was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
Hobbs has to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The defendant must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
District Judge Sophie Toms ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis plants.
