Tony, 76, was last seen leaving an address in Chepstow at around 2pm on Thursday November 14.

He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, trainers and a navy fleece with a brown stripe at the bottom.

Tony is described as around 5ft 6” tall and of slim build with short grey hair and wears glasses.

He has links to Chepstow.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400380854.

Tony is also urged to get in touch with the Police.