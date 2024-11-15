South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Live - crash closes road in this town

Summary

Live - crash closes road in Aberbargoed

Road Closures
Emergency
Caerphilly
By Elen Johnston

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A road has closed following a crash on Commercial Street in Aberbargoed.
  • The road is closed from Pengam Road from the fire station roundabout to the lights on Commercial Street.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos