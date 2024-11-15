EMERGENCY SERVICES attended a vehicle fire at a roundabout in Chepstow earlier this afternoon.
Gwent Police received a report of a van on fire at High Beech Roundabout in Chepstow at around 2.10pm on November 15.
The fire service attended the scene of the incident to extinguish the fire before leaving at around 2.36pm.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFR) said:
“SWFRS received a call at approximately 2.08pm to reports of a vehicle fire at High Beech Roundabout, Chepstow.
“Crews and appliances from Chepstow attended the scene and extinguished the fire. The incident has been left with police.
“Stop message was received at approximately 2.36pm.”
