Experts are alerting owners of the dangers of anti-freeze as we head into the colder months and use of it becomes more prevalent across the country.

The solution is highly toxic to animals when ingested.

Vets from leading pet charity, PDSA, are asking motorists to clear up any anti-freeze spills as they prepare their cars for winter.

PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing explains: “Ethylene glycol is the active component in antifreeze, and is extremely poisonous for anyone, animal or human, who swallows it.

“It can also be found in screenwash, brake and radiator fluids, and if ingested it can cause severe damage to the kidneys and nervous system.

“Sadly, even in tiny amounts it’s often fatal for our pets, unless vet treatment is given extremely quickly.

“If you think your pet may have swallowed any, contact your vet straight away, don’t wait for symptoms to appear.”

Early signs of anti-freeze poisoning in pets can include:

Twitchy muscles

Twitchy eyes

Low energy

Vomiting

Drinking more than usual

Unsteadiness

Seizures (fits)

Fast, panty breathing

If you spot any of these signs, or you suspect your pet has swallowed antifreeze, contact your vet immediately.

Nina added: “Cats are often outdoors unsupervised, unlike dogs. So although the fluid is equally toxic to both species, anti-freeze toxicity is more frequently seen in cats as owners don’t see them drink it. Sadly, by the time there are any symptoms to see, it can often be too late.

“Prevention is always better than cure, so be very vigilant in the cold months. Try to keep cats local to home so you can monitor the area for dangers, keep a close eye on dogs and avoid letting them roam near garages and parked cars.

“Keep an eye out for spillages and clear up any you find.”

The PDSA is urging motorists to be careful as they prepare their vehicles for the cold season, and to clean up any spills of these liquids immediately.

Where available, they ask drivers to try to buy products based on propylene glycol as this is non-toxic.