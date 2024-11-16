Pro Shoot Firearms and Shooting Club has applied for planning permission to open the shop in what is currently vacant office space.

According to documents submitted by planning agent Cerys Matthews, of Technia Environment and Planning Ltd, the shop would be open seven days a week, with a slightly later closing time on Thursdays.

One full-time job will be created at the site, if the project goes ahead.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0740/COU.