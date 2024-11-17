The applications by Gryphonn Quarries limited for Trefil Quarry will be in front of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council Planning committee meeting on Thursday, November 14.

The first application is to extend the site by 22.2 hectares of which 20.9 hectares will be quarried,

The proposed extension area lies to the north of the existing quarry and would allow the extraction of 5.565 million tonnes of carboniferous limestone.

The second application is to tweak a historic planning permission to allow the company to carry on quarrying until December 31, 2029.

This application includes changes to the restoration scheme for the site once work has stopped there.

The proposals have been objected to by Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park Authority (NPA).

The proposes site is currently open moorland is only 800 metres from the park’s boundary and is within Mynydd Llangynidr SSSI (site of special scientific interest.)

Bannau Brycheiniog NPA “The authority objects and has significant concern that the proposal will have adverse impacts on one of the National Park’s statutory purposes – namely to conserve and enhance the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage of the National Park.

“We also have significant concern that the proposal will adversely impact on four of the special Qualities of the park as set out in the Brecon Beacons National Park Management Plan 2015-2020.”

Tredegar Town Council said have also raised concerns but believes that: “the need for jobs is as important now as ever.”

Tredegar council said: ” On balance it is probably more important to proceed with the development than not.

“However there needs to be strong conditions in place to ensure the lives

of those living locally in Trefil and Nantybwch are improved.”

Regional mineral and waste planning manager, Hugh Towns said: “The direct employment at the quarry is relatively small, some 14-18 employees and safeguarding these jobs would only be minor beneficial.

“However, Future Wales: The National Plan 2040 recognises that aggregates underpin economic growth, providing construction related products essential for the delivery of housing and infrastructure.

“Without an adequate supply of minerals, the construction industry would be unable to provide the buildings and infrastructure required for sustainable economic growth.”

Due to this Mr Towns believes that the quarry extension would provide benefits for the local economy beyond safeguarding the 14 to 18 workers there.

Mr Towns explains that while the development would “inevitably cause some irreversible harm to the Mynydd Llangynidr SSSI” there is an “exceptional circumstances” case for allowing the extension to go ahead.

This would be because there is no other way to meet the “clear need” of the building industry,

Mr Towns said: “As the exceptional circumstances apply in this case, the principle of the development within the SSSI is not contrary to planning policy even though it is acknowledged that Natural Resources Wales (NRW) considers the loss of any part of the SSSI to be unacceptable.

“On balance, it is considered that the fundamental requirement to ensure the adequate supply of minerals in this case outweighs the landscape and biodiversity concerns.”

Due to this he advises councillors to grant the extension planning permission.

On the second application for the extra five years Mr Towns also recommends that this be approved by councillors.