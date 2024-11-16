A pre planning application consultation is currently under way for a proposal to build a wholly “affordable homes” scheme at the former site of the County Hotel on Western Terrace near Ebbw Vale town centre.

Planning agents Asbri Planning Ltd are running the consultation on behalf of Castell Group who intend to lodge a planning application to build flats there with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council in the near future.

Castell group want to build 20 one bedroom apartments for two people and seven two bedroom apartments which are split between five for three people and two for four people.

They would be built in a four storey building.

A planning statement by Asbri Planning explains the proposal: “The site is situated within the heart of Ebbw Vale, directly to the north of the town centre, between Western Terrace and Libanus Road.

“The site can be considered brownfield, and previously housed the former County Hotel prior to its demolition following a fire in November 2008.

“The site has remained vacant since this time and has featured as an eyesore at this prominent location.

An “undercroft floor” is part of the scheme and would provide 18 car parking spaces plant facilities, a lobby and bin storage.

Provision would also be made for 33 bike “parking spaces” along with room to store a further eight bikes for visitors.

The development would be in a “V shape” with an internal courtyard between the corners.

Asbri said: “It is considered that the proposals make an appropriate use of the land, as well as assimilating with and enhancing the surrounding built context.

“The proposals comprise an exciting opportunity to develop a disused and dilapidated land parcel in a location which has the need for increased affordable housing.

“It is a great opportunity to restore the site where the County Hotel once stood into a landmark building once again.”

If you want to have your say on the proposal e-mail mail@asbriplanning.co.uk or write to them at: Asbri Planning Ltd, Unit 9 Oak Tree Court, Mulberry Drive, Cardiff Gate Business Park, Cardiff, CF23 8RS.

The deadline for comments is Friday, November 22.