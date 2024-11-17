Natasha Cox, 28, qualified as a Neonatal Nurse four years ago, but her connection to neonatal care began long before that.

Natasha was born prematurely in Cardiff in 1996, Natasha not only overcame the challenges of prematurity but later returned to the very hospital where she was cared for as a baby to train as a Neonatal Nurse.

During her training, Natasha had the experience of working alongside some of the same nurses who cared for her as an infant.

Now, she has been part of The Grange University Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) team for two years and has been an invaluable source of hope and support for countless families navigating the NICU journey, according to the health board.

Neonatal nurses play a critical role in caring for new-borns, especially those who are premature, sick, or have special medical needs.

Natasha as a baby on the NICU ward at Cardiff & Vale University Health Board, 1996. (Image: ABUHB) Premature babies are those which are born before 37 weeks of gestation.

Depending on how early they are born, premature babies can face a variety of risks and complications.

These risks are mainly due to the fact that their organs and systems are not fully developed, which can lead to short-term and long-term health challenges.

The earlier a baby is born, the higher the risk of these complications.

On World Prematurity Day, the Gwent nurse and former premature baby has reflected on the lasting impact of the neonatal experience that led her to become a Neonatal Nurse herself.

Natasha said: “Being a premature baby myself, and with my siblings also having been NICU patients, I’ve always felt drawn to it.

"My job is so rewarding; there’s nothing else quite like it. It can be challenging, but so worth it.

"Watching tiny babies grow stronger, progress and go home… it’s just amazing!"

A spokesperson for the Aneurin Bevan Health Board said: "Natasha’s story reminds us of the remarkable bonds formed within NICU communities and how those caring for the smallest patients can leave the biggest impact on people’s lives.

"On World Prematurity Day, we celebrate all NICU warriors — the babies, the families, and the extraordinary healthcare professionals like Natasha who make it possible for these little fighters to thrive.

"Today, we raise awareness of the challenges of premature birth and extend love and support to all families affected."