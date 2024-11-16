Tony Brown, 76, from Chepstow, has not been seen since Thursday, November 14.

Tony was seen in Chepstow at 2pm that day, and was wearing blue jeans with a navy fleece.

He is around 5"6 in height and is described as slim build.

Police are urging anyone with information to get in contact with them.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Tony Brown, 76, who is missing.

"Tony was last seen in leaving an address in Chepstow at around 2pm on Thursday 14 November

"He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, trainers and a navy fleece with a brown stripe at the bottom.

"Tony is described as around 5ft 6” tall and of slim build with short grey hair and wears glasses.

"He has links to Chepstow.

"Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400380854."

Tony is also urged to get in touch with us.