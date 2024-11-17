In recent years, footfall has decreased in the city centre and lots of important businesses have closed down, causing locals agree it has become a less desirable place to spend their time.

However, with the revival of the Kingsway Centre, things could be looking up for Newport, and the council have launched a campaign where residents can have their say on what will bring them back to the city.

Members of the public could choose to vote for their favourite of 60 ideas which included public toilets, night cafes, police on the beat, independent shops, improvements to Rodney Parade, a live music venue and much more.

By far the most voted for were the need for police on the streets and a live music venue.

Mother and son, Caroline, 56, and Louis, 15, Abraham agreed that the footfall in Newport has visibly decreased over the past few years, especially after Cineworld closed down in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Losing the cinema is a massive loss that we haven't recovered from," said Louis who has grown up in Newport.

"A music venue is something Newport is missing. I think it could bring the community aspect back to the city centre, or at least bring more footfall.

"It is so important for the council to find a way to bring people together."

Caroline agreed with her son, and remembered the times her and her husband would go to the Corn Exchange, Merlin's and the Murenger for a night out in town.

"Years ago we used to come into town most Saturday nights," she said.

"It is the music we are missing - people my age are too old for Le Pub so we need somewhere more geared towards our age group!

"My husband is from Newport and so I have lived here for many years and we have always as a family, advocated for Newport.

"Over the last few years it has been getting harder and harder to be so positive about."

Stuart Thompson, a 62-year-old man who has lived in Newport for six years, commended Newport Market by saying it is a driving force in bringing people to the city centre.

"I love what they have done with Newport Market. I have friends from Bristol that have driven 45 minutes to try the food there," he said.

"In terms of the 60 big ideas, I would love a craft market to come to the riverfront and I also really like the ideas of evening cafes and al fresco dining."

Stuart also suggested how having a designer shopping outlet, similar to McArthur Glen in Bridgend, would set Newport apart from the places locals are opting to shop at the moment instead, such as Cwmbran.

Councillor James Clarke said: “Some amazing ideas have been put forward by residents and communities and we are grateful to all those who participated.

“A few of them are things would require resources that are beyond us, at the moment, but many others could be achievable with support from the private and public sector even if the council could not deliver them itself."

If you did not get chance to share your thoughts in person, the online version of the consultation launches on Monday, November 18, on the council's website.